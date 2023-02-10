Arcee Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore, down 25.26% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arcee Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore in December 2022 down 25.26% from Rs. 6.97 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 18.18% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 23.81% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.
Arcee Ind shares closed at 7.34 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.48% returns over the last 6 months and -12.10% over the last 12 months.
|Arcee Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.21
|5.63
|6.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.21
|5.63
|6.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.55
|4.73
|5.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|0.74
|0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.29
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.45
|0.41
|0.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.58
|-0.45
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.58
|-0.45
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.59
|-0.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.37
|-0.59
|-0.45
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.37
|-0.59
|-0.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.37
|-0.59
|-0.45
|Equity Share Capital
|5.14
|5.14
|5.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|-1.16
|-0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|-1.16
|-0.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|-1.16
|-0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|-1.16
|-0.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited