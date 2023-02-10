English
    Arcee Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore, down 25.26% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arcee Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore in December 2022 down 25.26% from Rs. 6.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 18.18% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 23.81% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

    Arcee Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.215.636.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.215.636.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.554.735.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.00--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.280.740.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.290.26
    Depreciation0.040.040.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.450.410.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-0.58-0.45
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-0.58-0.45
    Interest0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.37-0.59-0.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.37-0.59-0.45
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.37-0.59-0.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.37-0.59-0.45
    Equity Share Capital5.145.145.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.72-1.16-0.87
    Diluted EPS-0.72-1.16-0.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.72-1.16-0.87
    Diluted EPS-0.72-1.16-0.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited