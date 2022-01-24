Arcee Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.97 crore, up 167.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.97 crore in December 2021 up 167.24% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021 down 616.07% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021 down 450% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

Arcee Ind shares closed at 9.80 on January 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.58% returns over the last 6 months and 41.21% over the last 12 months.