ARC Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, down 95.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in September 2022 down 95.89% from Rs. 22.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 41.02% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 down 40.74% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

ARC Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

ARC Finance shares closed at 0.74 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.94% returns over the last 6 months and 13.85% over the last 12 months.