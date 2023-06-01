ARC Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore, down 8.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ARC Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore in March 2023 down 8.53% from Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 110.01% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2023 up 1783.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
ARC Finance shares closed at 0.58 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.67% returns over the last 6 months and -55.38% over the last 12 months.
|ARC Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.53
|0.41
|4.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.53
|0.41
|4.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.41
|1.16
|7.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.99
|-1.31
|-2.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.09
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.04
|--
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.06
|0.09
|0.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.97
|0.38
|-0.08
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.97
|0.38
|-0.08
|Interest
|1.31
|0.00
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.34
|0.37
|-0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.34
|0.37
|-0.27
|Tax
|0.08
|0.09
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.43
|0.28
|-0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.43
|0.28
|-0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|50.50
|50.50
|50.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited