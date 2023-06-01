ARC Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore, down 8.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore in March 2023 down 8.53% from Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 110.01% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2023 up 1783.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

ARC Finance shares closed at 0.58 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.67% returns over the last 6 months and -55.38% over the last 12 months.