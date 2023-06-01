English
    ARC Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore, down 8.53% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ARC Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore in March 2023 down 8.53% from Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 110.01% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2023 up 1783.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    ARC Finance shares closed at 0.58 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.67% returns over the last 6 months and -55.38% over the last 12 months.

    ARC Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.530.414.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.530.414.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.411.167.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.99-1.31-2.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.090.04
    Depreciation0.04--0.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.060.090.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.970.38-0.08
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.970.38-0.08
    Interest1.310.000.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.340.37-0.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.340.37-0.27
    Tax0.080.09-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.430.28-0.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.430.28-0.20
    Equity Share Capital50.5050.5050.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.01-0.04
    Diluted EPS-----0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.01-0.04
    Diluted EPS-----0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:11 am