ARC Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, up 173.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in June 2022 up 173.68% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 up 97.41% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 up 81.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

ARC Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

ARC Finance shares closed at 1.22 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -58.78% returns over the last 6 months and 106.78% over the last 12 months.