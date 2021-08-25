ARC Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 64.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in June 2021 up 64.58% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 up 37.1% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 45.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

ARC Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

ARC Finance shares closed at 8.82 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 114.08% returns over the last 6 months and 1,533.33% over the last 12 months.