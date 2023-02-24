 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ARC Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 91.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 24, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ARC Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2022 down 91.45% from Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 22.63% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 40.74% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

ARC Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.41 0.92 4.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.41 0.92 4.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.16 -0.19 6.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.31 0.85 -2.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.08 0.04
Depreciation -- 0.03 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.03 0.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.38 0.13 0.26
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.38 0.13 0.26
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.37 0.12 0.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.37 0.12 0.26
Tax 0.09 0.03 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.28 0.09 0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.28 0.09 0.23
Equity Share Capital 50.50 50.50 50.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.00 0.05
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.00 0.05
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited