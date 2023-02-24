ARC Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 91.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2022 down 91.45% from Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 22.63% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 40.74% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.