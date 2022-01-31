ARC Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore, up 1852.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore in December 2021 up 1852.53% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021 up 152.53% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021 up 167.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020.

ARC Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2020.

ARC Finance shares closed at 26.84 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 294.13% returns over the last 6 months and 468.64% over the last 12 months.