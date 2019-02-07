Aqua Pumps Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore, down 12.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore in December 2018 down 12.71% from Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2018 up 1108.7% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2018 up 205.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2017.

Aqua Pumps EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2017.

Aqua Pumps shares closed at 14.50 on February 01, 2019 (BSE)