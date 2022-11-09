 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
APTUS VALUE Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.72 crore, up 39.3% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aptus Value Housing Finance India are:

Net Sales at Rs 227.72 crore in September 2022 up 39.3% from Rs. 163.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.79 crore in September 2022 up 54.45% from Rs. 69.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.19 crore in September 2022 up 41.9% from Rs. 136.85 crore in September 2021.

APTUS VALUE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in September 2021.

APTUS VALUE shares closed at 317.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.27% returns over the last 6 months and -11.45% over the last 12 months.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 227.72 202.03 163.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 227.72 202.03 163.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.25 21.66 21.83
Depreciation 2.31 1.66 1.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 5.91 7.32 6.60
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.65 4.02 4.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 182.61 167.37 129.37
Other Income 9.27 8.03 5.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 191.88 175.40 135.31
Interest 57.75 45.85 47.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 134.13 129.55 87.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 134.13 129.55 87.81
Tax 27.35 27.62 18.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 106.79 101.93 69.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 106.79 101.93 69.14
Equity Share Capital 99.60 99.38 99.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.15 2.05 1.42
Diluted EPS 2.14 2.04 1.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.15 2.05 1.42
Diluted EPS 2.14 2.04 1.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:05 am
