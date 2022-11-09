English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    APTUS VALUE Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.72 crore, up 39.3% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aptus Value Housing Finance India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 227.72 crore in September 2022 up 39.3% from Rs. 163.48 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.79 crore in September 2022 up 54.45% from Rs. 69.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.19 crore in September 2022 up 41.9% from Rs. 136.85 crore in September 2021.

    APTUS VALUE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in September 2021.

    Close

    APTUS VALUE shares closed at 317.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.27% returns over the last 6 months and -11.45% over the last 12 months.

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations227.72202.03163.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations227.72202.03163.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.2521.6621.83
    Depreciation2.311.661.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies5.917.326.60
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.654.024.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax182.61167.37129.37
    Other Income9.278.035.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax191.88175.40135.31
    Interest57.7545.8547.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax134.13129.5587.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax134.13129.5587.81
    Tax27.3527.6218.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.79101.9369.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.79101.9369.14
    Equity Share Capital99.6099.3899.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.152.051.42
    Diluted EPS2.142.041.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.152.051.42
    Diluted EPS2.142.041.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #APTUS VALUE #Aptus Value Housing Finance India #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:05 am