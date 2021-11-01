APTUS VALUE Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 163.48 crore, up 25.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.48 crore in September 2021 up 25.45% from Rs. 130.31 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.14 crore in September 2021 up 29.87% from Rs. 53.24 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.85 crore in September 2021 up 20.99% from Rs. 113.11 crore in September 2020.

APTUS VALUE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.13 in September 2020.

APTUS VALUE shares closed at 330.00 on October 29, 2021 (NSE)