APTUS VALUE Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.65 crore, up 29.75% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aptus Value Housing Finance India are:

Net Sales at Rs 189.65 crore in March 2022 up 29.75% from Rs. 146.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.36 crore in March 2022 up 52.36% from Rs. 61.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.40 crore in March 2022 up 32.33% from Rs. 126.50 crore in March 2021.

APTUS VALUE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2021.

APTUS VALUE shares closed at 324.45 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)

Aptus Value Housing Finance India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 189.65 175.46 146.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 189.65 175.46 146.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.65 17.82 16.81
Depreciation 2.15 1.48 1.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 9.01 7.56 2.94
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.26 3.52 6.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 156.57 145.09 119.00
Other Income 8.68 5.67 6.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 165.25 150.75 125.16
Interest 42.32 42.24 45.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 122.93 108.52 79.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 122.93 108.52 79.50
Tax 28.57 23.92 17.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 94.36 84.60 61.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 94.36 84.60 61.93
Equity Share Capital 99.38 99.38 94.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 1,796.16
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.92 1.71 1.30
Diluted EPS 1.91 1.70 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.92 1.71 1.30
Diluted EPS 1.91 1.70 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 08:55 am
