APTUS VALUE Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.65 crore, up 29.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.65 crore in March 2022 up 29.75% from Rs. 146.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.36 crore in March 2022 up 52.36% from Rs. 61.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.40 crore in March 2022 up 32.33% from Rs. 126.50 crore in March 2021.

APTUS VALUE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2021.

APTUS VALUE shares closed at 324.45 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)