APTUS VALUE Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 202.03 crore, up 34.33% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aptus Value Housing Finance India are:

Net Sales at Rs 202.03 crore in June 2022 up 34.33% from Rs. 150.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.93 crore in June 2022 up 69.5% from Rs. 60.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.06 crore in June 2022 up 40.85% from Rs. 125.71 crore in June 2021.

APTUS VALUE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in June 2021.

APTUS VALUE shares closed at 290.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.56% returns over the last 6 months

Aptus Value Housing Finance India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 202.03 189.65 150.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 202.03 189.65 150.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.66 15.65 18.76
Depreciation 1.66 2.15 1.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 7.32 9.01 6.16
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.02 6.26 3.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 167.37 156.57 120.64
Other Income 8.03 8.68 3.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 175.40 165.25 124.27
Interest 45.85 42.32 47.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 129.55 122.93 77.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 129.55 122.93 77.13
Tax 27.62 28.57 16.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 101.93 94.36 60.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 101.93 94.36 60.13
Equity Share Capital 99.38 99.38 99.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.05 1.92 1.25
Diluted EPS 2.04 1.91 1.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.05 1.92 1.21
Diluted EPS 2.04 1.91 1.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #APTUS VALUE #Aptus Value Housing Finance India #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:44 am
