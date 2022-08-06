APTUS VALUE Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 202.03 crore, up 34.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.03 crore in June 2022 up 34.33% from Rs. 150.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.93 crore in June 2022 up 69.5% from Rs. 60.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.06 crore in June 2022 up 40.85% from Rs. 125.71 crore in June 2021.

APTUS VALUE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in June 2021.

APTUS VALUE shares closed at 290.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.56% returns over the last 6 months