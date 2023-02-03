APTUS VALUE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.08 crore, up 39.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.08 crore in December 2022 up 39.68% from Rs. 175.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.37 crore in December 2022 up 25.74% from Rs. 84.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.82 crore in December 2022 up 39.8% from Rs. 152.23 crore in December 2021.