APTUS VALUE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.08 crore, up 39.68% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aptus Value Housing Finance India are:

Net Sales at Rs 245.08 crore in December 2022 up 39.68% from Rs. 175.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.37 crore in December 2022 up 25.74% from Rs. 84.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.82 crore in December 2022 up 39.8% from Rs. 152.23 crore in December 2021.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 245.08 227.72 175.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 245.08 227.72 175.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.87 30.25 17.82
Depreciation 1.74 2.31 1.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 5.81 5.91 7.56
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.24 6.65 3.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 203.42 182.61 145.09
Other Income 7.67 9.27 5.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 211.08 191.88 150.75
Interest 68.71 57.75 42.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 142.37 134.13 108.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 142.37 134.13 108.52
Tax 36.00 27.35 23.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 106.37 106.79 84.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 106.37 106.79 84.60
Equity Share Capital 99.60 99.60 99.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.14 2.15 1.71
Diluted EPS 2.13 2.14 1.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.14 2.15 1.71
Diluted EPS 2.13 2.14 1.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
