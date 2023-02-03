English
    APTUS VALUE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.08 crore, up 39.68% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aptus Value Housing Finance India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 245.08 crore in December 2022 up 39.68% from Rs. 175.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.37 crore in December 2022 up 25.74% from Rs. 84.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.82 crore in December 2022 up 39.8% from Rs. 152.23 crore in December 2021.

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations245.08227.72175.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations245.08227.72175.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.8730.2517.82
    Depreciation1.742.311.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies5.815.917.56
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.246.653.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax203.42182.61145.09
    Other Income7.679.275.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax211.08191.88150.75
    Interest68.7157.7542.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax142.37134.13108.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax142.37134.13108.52
    Tax36.0027.3523.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.37106.7984.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.37106.7984.60
    Equity Share Capital99.6099.6099.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.142.151.71
    Diluted EPS2.132.141.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.142.151.71
    Diluted EPS2.132.141.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited