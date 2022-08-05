English
    Aptus Value Housing net profit rises 62% to Rs 119 crore in June quarter

    The company's net profit was at Rs 74 crore in the year-ago period.

    PTI
    August 05, 2022 / 09:26 PM IST

    Aptus Value Housing Finance on Friday reported a 62 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 119 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 on higher disbursements.

    Disbursements in the April-June period of FY23 rose by 113 per cent to Rs 525 crore as against Rs 247 crore in the same period of FY22, Aptus Value Housing said in a regulatory filing. Assets Under Management (AUM) were up 30 per cent at Rs 5,519 crore as on June 30, 2022.

    However, its gross non-performing assets grew by 0.7 per cent to 1.75 per cent by end of June 2022. It was at 1.05 per cent by the end of June 2021. "The company is well capitalised with a net worth of over Rs 3,000 crore. As on June 30, 2022, we have maintained a sufficient balance sheet with liquidity of over Rs 1,300 crore, including undrawn sanctions in the form of cash and cash equivalents.

    "With strong capital base and prudent borrowing practices, we have positive ALM across tenors," Anandan, Chairman & Managing Director of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited, said.
