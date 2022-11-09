Aptus Value Housing Finance reports standalone Q2 net at Rs 106.78 crore

Q2 earnings report (Representative image)

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd has reported standalone profit for the July-September quarter at Rs 106.78 crore, the company said on Wednesday.

The company engaged in housing finance had registered standalone profit at Rs 69.13 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2022, the standalone profit grew to Rs 208.71 crore from Rs 129.27 crore registered in the corresponding quarter last year, Aptus Value Housing Finance said in a company statement.

Commenting on the financial performance, company Chairman and Managing Director M Anandan said, "During first half of financial year 2023, we disbursed Rs 1,129 crore registering a growth of 69 per cent year on year." The standalone total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 236.98 crore, as against Rs 169.40 crore registered in the same period last year.

For the half year ending September 30, the standalone total income surged to Rs 446.50 crore from Rs 323.42 crore registered in the same period of financial year 2021-22.

"We have built a strong branch network of 213 branches to deliver quality service to our customers. The company is well capitalised with a net worth of Rs 3,175 crore. As on September 30, 2022, we have maintained sufficient on balance sheet liquidity of over Rs 1,000 crore including undrawn sanctions of Rs 500 crore from National Housing Bank," he said.

"We continued to grow consistently and delivered an Assets Under Management growth of 33 per cent year on year. Profit after tax (PAT) has grown at 52 per cent...," he said.