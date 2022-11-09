APTUS VALUE Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 268.24 crore, up 36.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.24 crore in September 2022 up 36.34% from Rs. 196.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.31 crore in September 2022 up 44.63% from Rs. 85.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 225.73 crore in September 2022 up 35.83% from Rs. 166.18 crore in September 2021.

APTUS VALUE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in September 2021.

APTUS VALUE shares closed at 317.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.27% returns over the last 6 months and -11.45% over the last 12 months.