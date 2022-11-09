English
    APTUS VALUE Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 268.24 crore, up 36.34% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aptus Value Housing Finance India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 268.24 crore in September 2022 up 36.34% from Rs. 196.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.31 crore in September 2022 up 44.63% from Rs. 85.26 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 225.73 crore in September 2022 up 35.83% from Rs. 166.18 crore in September 2021.

    APTUS VALUE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in September 2021.

    APTUS VALUE shares closed at 317.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.27% returns over the last 6 months and -11.45% over the last 12 months.

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations268.24240.34196.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations268.24240.34196.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.9622.0723.85
    Depreciation2.311.661.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies9.079.527.46
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.288.965.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax214.61198.15158.14
    Other Income8.818.426.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax223.42206.56164.64
    Interest66.8354.2655.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax156.59152.30109.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax156.59152.30109.39
    Tax33.2833.4624.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities123.31118.8485.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period123.31118.8485.26
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates123.31118.8485.26
    Equity Share Capital99.6099.3899.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.482.391.75
    Diluted EPS2.472.381.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.482.391.75
    Diluted EPS2.472.381.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

