 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

APTUS VALUE Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 225.23 crore, up 28.65% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aptus Value Housing Finance India are:

Net Sales at Rs 225.23 crore in March 2022 up 28.65% from Rs. 175.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.87 crore in March 2022 up 45.42% from Rs. 75.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.69 crore in March 2022 up 29% from Rs. 151.70 crore in March 2021.

APTUS VALUE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2021.

APTUS VALUE shares closed at 324.45 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)

Aptus Value Housing Finance India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 225.23 210.24 175.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 225.23 210.24 175.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.94 20.59 19.02
Depreciation 2.15 1.48 1.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 10.47 9.37 3.05
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.24 5.09 7.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 184.43 173.70 143.88
Other Income 9.11 6.07 6.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 193.54 179.77 150.35
Interest 49.22 48.61 52.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 144.32 131.16 97.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 144.32 131.16 97.86
Tax 34.46 29.68 22.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 109.87 101.48 75.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 109.87 101.48 75.55
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 109.87 101.48 75.55
Equity Share Capital 99.38 99.38 94.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 1,883.79
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.25 2.05 1.59
Diluted EPS 2.24 2.03 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.25 2.05 1.59
Diluted EPS 2.24 2.03 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #APTUS VALUE #Aptus Value Housing Finance India #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Results
first published: May 6, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.