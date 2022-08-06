APTUS VALUE Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.34 crore, up 32.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.34 crore in June 2022 up 32.04% from Rs. 182.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.84 crore in June 2022 up 61.6% from Rs. 73.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.22 crore in June 2022 up 36.91% from Rs. 152.09 crore in June 2021.

APTUS VALUE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in June 2021.

APTUS VALUE shares closed at 290.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.56% returns over the last 6 months