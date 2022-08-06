 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
APTUS VALUE Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.34 crore, up 32.04% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aptus Value Housing Finance India are:

Net Sales at Rs 240.34 crore in June 2022 up 32.04% from Rs. 182.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.84 crore in June 2022 up 61.6% from Rs. 73.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.22 crore in June 2022 up 36.91% from Rs. 152.09 crore in June 2021.

APTUS VALUE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in June 2021.

APTUS VALUE shares closed at 290.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.56% returns over the last 6 months

Aptus Value Housing Finance India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 240.34 225.23 182.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 240.34 225.23 182.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.07 18.94 20.97
Depreciation 1.66 2.15 1.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 9.52 10.47 7.17
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.96 9.24 5.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 198.15 184.43 146.79
Other Income 8.42 9.11 3.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 206.56 193.54 150.65
Interest 54.26 49.22 55.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 152.30 144.32 95.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 152.30 144.32 95.15
Tax 33.46 34.46 21.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 118.84 109.87 73.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 118.84 109.87 73.54
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 118.84 109.87 73.54
Equity Share Capital 99.38 99.38 99.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.39 2.25 1.53
Diluted EPS 2.38 2.24 1.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.39 2.25 1.48
Diluted EPS 2.38 2.24 1.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
