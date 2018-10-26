Aptech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30.62 crore, down 11.86% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 30.62 crore in September 2018 down 11.86% from Rs. 34.74 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.09 crore in September 2018 down 76.94% from Rs. 13.40 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.69 crore in September 2018 up 164.43% from Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2017.

Aptech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.36 in September 2017.

Aptech shares closed at 153.20 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -46.23% returns over the last 6 months and -50.02% over the last 12 months.