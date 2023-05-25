Aptech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.02 crore, up 255.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.02 crore in March 2023 up 255.14% from Rs. 38.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.20 crore in March 2023 up 43.99% from Rs. 23.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.32 crore in March 2023 up 346.74% from Rs. 8.13 crore in March 2022.

Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.63 in March 2022.

Aptech shares closed at 484.25 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.78% returns over the last 6 months and 95.58% over the last 12 months.