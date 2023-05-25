English
    Aptech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.02 crore, up 255.14% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aptech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 137.02 crore in March 2023 up 255.14% from Rs. 38.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.20 crore in March 2023 up 43.99% from Rs. 23.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.32 crore in March 2023 up 346.74% from Rs. 8.13 crore in March 2022.

    Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.63 in March 2022.

    Aptech shares closed at 484.25 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.78% returns over the last 6 months and 95.58% over the last 12 months.

    Aptech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations137.0262.4138.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations137.0262.4138.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.070.000.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.050.150.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.6713.2311.73
    Depreciation0.850.901.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.0537.5919.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.3310.555.51
    Other Income1.142.621.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.4713.176.89
    Interest0.02--0.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.4613.176.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.4613.176.60
    Tax2.253.71-16.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.209.4523.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.209.4523.06
    Equity Share Capital41.4141.4041.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.022.285.63
    Diluted EPS8.012.285.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.022.285.63
    Diluted EPS8.012.285.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

