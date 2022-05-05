 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aptech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.58 crore, up 93.4% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aptech are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.58 crore in March 2022 up 93.4% from Rs. 19.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.06 crore in March 2022 up 329.33% from Rs. 10.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.13 crore in March 2022 down 6.12% from Rs. 8.66 crore in March 2021.

Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.49 in March 2021.

Aptech shares closed at 339.20 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.97% returns over the last 6 months and 66.56% over the last 12 months.

Aptech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.58 21.06 19.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.58 21.06 19.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 0.10 0.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.23 0.01 0.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.73 8.35 6.59
Depreciation 1.24 0.94 1.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.85 9.58 5.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.51 2.07 5.94
Other Income 1.37 1.14 1.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.89 3.21 7.43
Interest 0.29 0.18 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.60 3.03 7.40
Exceptional Items -- -- -21.36
P/L Before Tax 6.60 3.03 -13.95
Tax -16.46 0.67 -3.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.06 2.36 -10.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 6.21 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.06 8.57 -10.05
Equity Share Capital 41.35 41.27 40.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.63 2.10 -2.49
Diluted EPS 5.62 2.08 -2.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.63 2.10 -2.49
Diluted EPS 5.62 2.08 -2.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 12:22 pm
