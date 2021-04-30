MARKET NEWS

Aptech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.95 crore, down 22.83% Y-o-Y

April 30, 2021
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aptech are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.95 crore in March 2021 down 22.83% from Rs. 25.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.05 crore in March 2021 down 37.56% from Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.66 crore in March 2021 up 203.34% from Rs. 8.38 crore in March 2020.

Aptech shares closed at 203.20 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 79.27% returns over the last 6 months and 91.79% over the last 12 months.

Aptech
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations19.9521.6225.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations19.9521.6225.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.030.040.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.210.020.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.598.9412.50
Depreciation1.232.232.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.938.9822.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.941.40-12.02
Other Income1.490.891.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.432.30-10.78
Interest0.030.320.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.401.98-10.98
Exceptional Items-21.36----
P/L Before Tax-13.951.98-10.98
Tax-3.900.64-3.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.051.34-7.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.051.34-7.31
Equity Share Capital40.6740.5940.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.490.33-1.84
Diluted EPS-2.490.33-1.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.490.33-1.84
Diluted EPS-2.490.33-1.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

