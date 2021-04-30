Aptech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.95 crore, down 22.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.95 crore in March 2021 down 22.83% from Rs. 25.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.05 crore in March 2021 down 37.56% from Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.66 crore in March 2021 up 203.34% from Rs. 8.38 crore in March 2020.

Aptech shares closed at 203.20 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 79.27% returns over the last 6 months and 91.79% over the last 12 months.