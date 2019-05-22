Aptech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 46.16 crore, down 5.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.16 crore in March 2019 down 5.08% from Rs. 48.63 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2019 down 55.18% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2019 down 29.57% from Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2018.

Aptech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2018.

Aptech shares closed at 135.55 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.89% returns over the last 6 months and -38.36% over the last 12 months.