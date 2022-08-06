Aptech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.41 crore, up 133.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.41 crore in June 2022 up 133.05% from Rs. 11.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.24 crore in June 2022 up 615.47% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.54 crore in June 2022 up 258.82% from Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2021.

Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

Aptech shares closed at 253.15 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.39% returns over the last 6 months and -4.44% over the last 12 months.