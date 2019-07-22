Aptech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.70 crore, down 3.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.70 crore in June 2019 down 3.27% from Rs. 34.84 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 up 100% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2019 up 724.24% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2018.

Aptech shares closed at 121.80 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.79% returns over the last 6 months and -49.31% over the last 12 months.