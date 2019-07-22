Aptech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.70 crore, down 3.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aptech are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.70 crore in June 2019 down 3.27% from Rs. 34.84 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 up 100% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2019 up 724.24% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2018.
Aptech shares closed at 121.80 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.79% returns over the last 6 months and -49.31% over the last 12 months.
|Aptech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.70
|46.16
|34.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.70
|46.16
|34.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.59
|1.01
|0.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.28
|-0.54
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.94
|12.49
|13.68
|Depreciation
|2.16
|1.64
|1.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.66
|28.78
|21.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|2.78
|-2.59
|Other Income
|0.93
|0.94
|1.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.56
|3.72
|-1.39
|Interest
|0.29
|0.08
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.27
|3.64
|-1.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.27
|3.64
|-1.40
|Tax
|0.27
|1.26
|-0.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|--
|2.38
|-0.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|--
|2.38
|-0.89
|Equity Share Capital
|39.89
|39.89
|39.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.60
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.58
|-0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.60
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.58
|-0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited