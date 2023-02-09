English
    Aptech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.41 crore, up 196.4% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aptech are:Net Sales at Rs 62.41 crore in December 2022 up 196.4% from Rs. 21.06 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.45 crore in December 2022 up 10.37% from Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.07 crore in December 2022 up 239.04% from Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2021.
    Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in December 2021.Aptech shares closed at 368.80 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.31% returns over the last 6 months and 9.44% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations62.4140.8521.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations62.4140.8521.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.140.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.150.000.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.2312.678.35
    Depreciation0.901.020.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.5920.699.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.556.332.07
    Other Income2.621.141.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.177.473.21
    Interest--0.050.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.177.423.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.177.423.03
    Tax3.711.970.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.455.442.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----6.21
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.455.448.57
    Equity Share Capital41.4041.3841.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.281.322.10
    Diluted EPS2.281.312.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.281.322.10
    Diluted EPS2.281.312.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
