Aptech Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35.35 crore, up 21.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aptech are:

Net Sales at Rs 35.35 crore in December 2019 up 21.23% from Rs. 29.16 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2019 up 337.1% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.81 crore in December 2019 up 241.76% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2018.

Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2018.

Aptech shares closed at 180.00 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 38.94% returns over the last 6 months and 6.13% over the last 12 months.