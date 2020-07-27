App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aptech registers Rs 6.53 crore loss in Q1

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.08 crore in the year-ago quarter, Aptech said in a regulatory filing.

Aptech Ltd on Monday said it has registered a loss of Rs 6.53 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review declined to Rs 14.86 crore from Rs 51.56 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, it added.

Retail segment accounted for Rs 14.01 crore of the quarter's revenue, while institutional segment revenue was at Rs 85 lakh.

Operations of the Group and its revenue from retail and institutional business for the June 2020 quarter were partially impacted due to lockdown, the filing said.

"Various initiatives, online and offline, and action taken by the Group has led to a gradual increase in the operations of the Group," it added.
First Published on Jul 27, 2020 09:41 pm

