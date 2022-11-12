 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aptech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.00 crore, up 209.4% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aptech are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.00 crore in September 2022 up 209.4% from Rs. 33.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.55 crore in September 2022 up 19.78% from Rs. 11.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.73 crore in September 2022 up 45.61% from Rs. 13.55 crore in September 2021.

Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.78 in September 2021.

Aptech shares closed at 336.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.06% returns over the last 6 months and -11.66% over the last 12 months.

Aptech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 105.00 56.00 33.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 105.00 56.00 33.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.46 0.55 0.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 -0.04 0.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.51 16.91 9.27
Depreciation 1.64 1.66 1.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.65 34.83 14.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.72 2.07 8.21
Other Income 5.38 1.94 3.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.09 4.02 12.06
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.09 4.01 12.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.09 4.01 12.04
Tax 4.54 1.00 4.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.55 3.01 8.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 3.27
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.55 3.01 11.31
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.55 3.01 11.31
Equity Share Capital 41.38 41.37 40.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.28 0.73 2.78
Diluted EPS 3.26 0.72 2.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.28 0.73 2.78
Diluted EPS 3.26 0.72 2.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aptech #Computers - Software - Training #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:43 pm
