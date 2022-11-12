Aptech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.00 crore, up 209.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.00 crore in September 2022 up 209.4% from Rs. 33.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.55 crore in September 2022 up 19.78% from Rs. 11.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.73 crore in September 2022 up 45.61% from Rs. 13.55 crore in September 2021.

Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.78 in September 2021.

Aptech shares closed at 336.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.06% returns over the last 6 months and -11.66% over the last 12 months.