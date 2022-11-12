English
    Aptech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.00 crore, up 209.4% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aptech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.00 crore in September 2022 up 209.4% from Rs. 33.94 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.55 crore in September 2022 up 19.78% from Rs. 11.31 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.73 crore in September 2022 up 45.61% from Rs. 13.55 crore in September 2021.

    Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.78 in September 2021.

    Aptech shares closed at 336.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.06% returns over the last 6 months and -11.66% over the last 12 months.

    Aptech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.0056.0033.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.0056.0033.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.460.550.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.03-0.040.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.5116.919.27
    Depreciation1.641.661.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.6534.8314.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.722.078.21
    Other Income5.381.943.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.094.0212.06
    Interest0.000.000.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.094.0112.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.094.0112.04
    Tax4.541.004.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.553.018.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----3.27
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.553.0111.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.553.0111.31
    Equity Share Capital41.3841.3740.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.280.732.78
    Diluted EPS3.260.722.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.280.732.78
    Diluted EPS3.260.722.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:43 pm