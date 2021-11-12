Aptech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.94 crore, down 0.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.94 crore in September 2021 down 0.81% from Rs. 34.22 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.31 crore in September 2021 up 513.33% from Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.55 crore in September 2021 up 115.76% from Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2020.

Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2020.

Aptech shares closed at 380.40 on November 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 86.93% returns over the last 6 months and 230.50% over the last 12 months.