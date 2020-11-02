Aptech Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore, down 52.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore in September 2020 down 52.16% from Rs. 71.52 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2020 down 83.18% from Rs. 10.97 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2020 down 67.03% from Rs. 19.05 crore in September 2019.

Aptech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.75 in September 2019.

Aptech shares closed at 115.05 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.98% returns over the last 6 months and -35.89% over the last 12 months.