Aptech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.74 crore, up 119.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.74 crore in March 2022 up 119.81% from Rs. 29.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.55 crore in March 2022 up 162.99% from Rs. 9.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.94 crore in March 2022 up 6.61% from Rs. 11.20 crore in March 2021.

Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 6.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in March 2021.

Aptech shares closed at 339.20 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.97% returns over the last 6 months and 66.56% over the last 12 months.