Aptech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.74 crore, up 119.81% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aptech are:

Net Sales at Rs 64.74 crore in March 2022 up 119.81% from Rs. 29.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.55 crore in March 2022 up 162.99% from Rs. 9.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.94 crore in March 2022 up 6.61% from Rs. 11.20 crore in March 2021.

Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 6.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in March 2021.

Aptech shares closed at 339.20 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.97% returns over the last 6 months and 66.56% over the last 12 months.

Aptech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 64.74 37.21 29.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 64.74 37.21 29.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.18 0.29 0.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.30 0.03 0.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.49 10.76 8.73
Depreciation 1.82 1.45 1.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.09 18.62 10.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.87 6.05 7.48
Other Income 2.26 1.52 1.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.12 7.57 9.34
Interest 0.05 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.08 7.54 9.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.08 7.54 9.32
Tax -15.47 1.86 -2.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.55 5.68 11.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 7.08 -1.64
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.55 12.75 9.71
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.55 12.75 9.71
Equity Share Capital 41.35 41.27 40.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.24 3.11 2.40
Diluted EPS 6.21 3.10 2.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.24 3.11 2.40
Diluted EPS 6.21 3.10 2.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 12:22 pm
