Aptech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.45 crore, down 26.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.45 crore in March 2021 down 26.19% from Rs. 39.90 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.71 crore in March 2021 up 233.5% from Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.20 crore in March 2021 up 253.21% from Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2020.

Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.83 in March 2020.

Aptech shares closed at 203.20 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 79.27% returns over the last 6 months and 91.79% over the last 12 months.