Aptech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.59 crore, up 31.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.59 crore in June 2021 up 31.75% from Rs. 14.87 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021 up 97.25% from Rs. 6.53 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in June 2021 up 199.32% from Rs. 4.43 crore in June 2020.

Aptech shares closed at 253.40 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.42% returns over the last 6 months and 116.21% over the last 12 months.