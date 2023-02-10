 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aptech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.46 crore, up 215.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aptech are:

Net Sales at Rs 117.46 crore in December 2022 up 215.67% from Rs. 37.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.77 crore in December 2022 up 39.31% from Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.50 crore in December 2022 up 182.71% from Rs. 9.02 crore in December 2021.

Aptech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 117.46 105.00 37.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 117.46 105.00 37.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.35 0.46 0.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.13 0.03 0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.24 15.51 10.76
Depreciation 1.47 1.64 1.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 78.07 74.65 18.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.20 12.72 6.05
Other Income 2.83 5.38 1.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.03 18.09 7.57
Interest -- 0.00 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.03 18.09 7.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.03 18.09 7.54
Tax 6.26 4.54 1.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.77 13.55 5.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 7.08
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.77 13.55 12.75
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.77 13.55 12.75
Equity Share Capital 41.40 41.38 41.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.29 3.28 3.11
Diluted EPS 4.28 3.26 3.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.29 3.28 3.11
Diluted EPS 4.28 3.26 3.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
