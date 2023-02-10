Aptech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.46 crore, up 215.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.46 crore in December 2022 up 215.67% from Rs. 37.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.77 crore in December 2022 up 39.31% from Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.50 crore in December 2022 up 182.71% from Rs. 9.02 crore in December 2021.