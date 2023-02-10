Aptech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.46 crore, up 215.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.46 crore in December 2022 up 215.67% from Rs. 37.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.77 crore in December 2022 up 39.31% from Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.50 crore in December 2022 up 182.71% from Rs. 9.02 crore in December 2021.

Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.11 in December 2021.

Aptech shares closed at 367.85 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.90% returns over the last 6 months and 9.15% over the last 12 months.