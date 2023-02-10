English
    Aptech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.46 crore, up 215.67% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aptech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.46 crore in December 2022 up 215.67% from Rs. 37.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.77 crore in December 2022 up 39.31% from Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.50 crore in December 2022 up 182.71% from Rs. 9.02 crore in December 2021.

    Aptech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.46105.0037.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.46105.0037.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.350.460.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.130.030.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.2415.5110.76
    Depreciation1.471.641.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses78.0774.6518.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.2012.726.05
    Other Income2.835.381.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.0318.097.57
    Interest--0.000.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.0318.097.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.0318.097.54
    Tax6.264.541.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.7713.555.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----7.08
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.7713.5512.75
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.7713.5512.75
    Equity Share Capital41.4041.3841.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.293.283.11
    Diluted EPS4.283.263.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.293.283.11
    Diluted EPS4.283.263.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
