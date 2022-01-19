Aptech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.21 crore, up 2.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.21 crore in December 2021 up 2.85% from Rs. 36.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.75 crore in December 2021 up 76.28% from Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.02 crore in December 2021 down 26.19% from Rs. 12.22 crore in December 2020.

Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.79 in December 2020.

Aptech shares closed at 424.35 on January 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 74.09% returns over the last 6 months and 143.11% over the last 12 months.