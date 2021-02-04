Aptech Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.18 crore, down 32.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.18 crore in December 2020 down 32.8% from Rs. 53.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2020 up 7.5% from Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.22 crore in December 2020 up 4.98% from Rs. 11.64 crore in December 2019.

Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.69 in December 2019.

Aptech shares closed at 219.75 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 102.07% returns over the last 6 months and 37.95% over the last 12 months.