Aptech Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.18 crore, down 32.8% Y-o-Y

February 04, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aptech are:

Net Sales at Rs 36.18 crore in December 2020 down 32.8% from Rs. 53.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2020 up 7.5% from Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.22 crore in December 2020 up 4.98% from Rs. 11.64 crore in December 2019.

Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.69 in December 2019.

Aptech shares closed at 219.75 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 102.07% returns over the last 6 months and 37.95% over the last 12 months.

Aptech
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations36.1834.2253.84
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations36.1834.2253.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.140.160.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.050.040.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.4912.2215.32
Depreciation3.033.243.48
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.6117.1327.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.861.436.81
Other Income1.331.611.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.193.048.16
Interest0.390.520.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.802.517.99
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.802.517.99
Tax1.570.671.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.231.846.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.231.846.73
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.231.846.73
Equity Share Capital40.5940.2939.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.790.461.69
Diluted EPS1.760.451.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.790.461.69
Diluted EPS1.760.451.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

