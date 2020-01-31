Aptech Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 53.84 crore, up 25.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.84 crore in December 2019 up 25.5% from Rs. 42.90 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2019 up 291.28% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.64 crore in December 2019 up 212.9% from Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2018.

Aptech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2018.

Aptech shares closed at 168.90 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.77% returns over the last 6 months and -0.41% over the last 12 months.