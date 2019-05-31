Apte Amalgam Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, down 3.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in March 2019 down 3.94% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2019 down 137.1% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2019 down 31.54% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2018.

Apte Amalgam shares closed at 111.00 on May 20, 2019 (BSE)