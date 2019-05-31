Apte Amalgam Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, down 3.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apte Amalgamations are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in March 2019 down 3.94% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2019 down 137.1% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2019 down 31.54% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2018.
Apte Amalgam shares closed at 111.00 on May 20, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Apte Amalgamations
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.80
|3.29
|3.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.80
|3.29
|3.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.83
|0.85
|0.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|-0.02
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.52
|0.72
|0.62
|Depreciation
|1.52
|1.63
|1.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.61
|1.79
|1.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-1.69
|-0.15
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.06
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-1.63
|-0.13
|Interest
|1.98
|1.95
|0.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.61
|-3.58
|-1.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.61
|-3.58
|-1.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.61
|-3.58
|-1.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.61
|-3.58
|-1.10
|Equity Share Capital
|2.20
|2.20
|1.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.82
|-16.23
|-5.63
|Diluted EPS
|-11.82
|-16.23
|-5.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.82
|-16.23
|-5.63
|Diluted EPS
|-11.82
|-16.23
|-5.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited