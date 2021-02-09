Apte Amalgam Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, down 62.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in December 2020 down 62.58% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2020 down 19.77% from Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020 down 65.79% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2019.

Apte Amalgam shares closed at 119.00 on February 02, 2021 (BSE)