Apt Packagings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore, down 2.31% Y-o-Y

Nov 22, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apt Packagings are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore in September 2022 down 2.31% from Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 697.8% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 72.41% from Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2021.

Apt Packagings shares closed at 48.55 on November 21, 2022 (BSE)

Apt Packagings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.96 2.98 4.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.96 2.98 4.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.80 1.45 1.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.58 -- -0.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.94 0.55 0.50
Depreciation 0.38 0.58 0.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.65 0.73 1.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 -0.33 0.42
Other Income 0.08 0.04 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 -0.29 0.47
Interest 0.63 0.42 0.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.77 -0.71 0.04
Exceptional Items 0.53 0.13 --
P/L Before Tax -0.25 -0.58 0.04
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.25 -0.58 0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.25 -0.58 0.04
Equity Share Capital 5.26 5.26 5.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.47 -1.35 0.08
Diluted EPS -1.47 -1.10 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.47 -1.35 0.08
Diluted EPS -0.47 -1.10 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Apt Packagings #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 22, 2022 09:00 am