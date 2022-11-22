Apt Packagings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore, down 2.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore in September 2022 down 2.31% from Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 697.8% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 72.41% from Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2021.

Apt Packagings shares closed at 48.55 on November 21, 2022 (BSE)