Apt Packagings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore, down 2.31% Y-o-Y
November 22, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apt Packagings are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore in September 2022 down 2.31% from Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 697.8% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 72.41% from Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2021.
Apt Packagings shares closed at 48.55 on November 21, 2022 (BSE)
|Apt Packagings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.96
|2.98
|4.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.96
|2.98
|4.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.80
|1.45
|1.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.58
|--
|-0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.94
|0.55
|0.50
|Depreciation
|0.38
|0.58
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.65
|0.73
|1.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.33
|0.42
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.29
|0.47
|Interest
|0.63
|0.42
|0.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.77
|-0.71
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|0.53
|0.13
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.25
|-0.58
|0.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|-0.58
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|-0.58
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|5.26
|5.26
|5.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|-1.35
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|-1.10
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-1.35
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-1.10
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited