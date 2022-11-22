English
    Apt Packagings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore, down 2.31% Y-o-Y

    November 22, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apt Packagings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.96 crore in September 2022 down 2.31% from Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 697.8% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 72.41% from Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2021.

    Apt Packagings shares closed at 48.55 on November 21, 2022 (BSE)

    Apt Packagings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.962.984.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.962.984.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.801.451.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.58---0.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.940.550.50
    Depreciation0.380.580.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.650.731.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.22-0.330.42
    Other Income0.080.040.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.290.47
    Interest0.630.420.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.77-0.710.04
    Exceptional Items0.530.13--
    P/L Before Tax-0.25-0.580.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.25-0.580.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.25-0.580.04
    Equity Share Capital5.265.265.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.47-1.350.08
    Diluted EPS-1.47-1.100.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-1.350.08
    Diluted EPS-0.47-1.100.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

